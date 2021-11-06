Avera Medical Minute
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Season Finale (11-5-21)!

Featuring highlights from 14 playoff games in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota!
By Mark Ovenden, Zach Borg and Cooper Seamer
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A season that began in late August has reached it’s championship finale.

It was state semifinal week in South Dakota, quarterfinal week in Iowa, and section championship Friday for Minnesota preps, and the season finale of Football Friday has it all covered!

We’ve got every result and all the FUN from the biggest day of high school football featuring highlights from 14 games:

-Lincoln @ Harrisburg

-O’Gorman @ Brandon Valley

-Yankton @ Tea

-Dell Rapids @ Madison

-Milbank @ Vermillion

-Beresford @ Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan

-Canistota/Freeman @ Parkston

-Wall @ Howard

-Dell Rapids Saint Mary @ Avon

-Central Lyon @ West Lyon

-Sergeant Bluff-Luton @ Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

-West Sioux @ Underwood

-Hills-Beaver Creek vs. Mountain Lake Area

-Tracy-Milroy-Balaton vs. Murray County Central

