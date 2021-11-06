Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

No toilet for returning SpaceX crew, stuck using diapers

In this Saturday, April 24, 2021, file photo made available by NASA, the SpaceX Crew Dragon...
In this Saturday, April 24, 2021, file photo made available by NASA, the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule approaches the International Space Station for docking. SpaceX is scrambling to resolve toilet spills in its capsules before it launches another crew for NASA. Liftoff is currently set for early Sunday, Oct. 31, from Florida's Kennedy Space Center. (NASA via AP, File)(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - The astronauts who will depart the International Space Station on Sunday will be stuck using diapers on the way home. That’s because the toilet in their SpaceX capsule is broken.

NASA astronaut Megan McArthur says it’s just one of many challenges she and the others faced during their six-month mission.

NASA and SpaceX decided Friday to bring McArthur and her three crewmates back before launching their replacements. That launch already has been delayed more than a week by bad weather and a minor medical issue involving one of the crew.

SpaceX and NASA are now targeting Wednesday night at the earliest for the launch.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSHA implements new work place vaccine rules
O’Gorman sues OSHA over COVID-19 vaccine mandate
A moose was spotted running around the South Dakota State University football field Friday....
MOOSE ON THE LOOSE: Moose spotted running around SDSU’s football field
Chad Garrow is still a big part of Brandon Valley football team
Brandon Valley football team will be extra inspired in Friday’s playoff game
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok
Nohema Graber, 66, victim in a Fairfield, Iowa, homicide in November 2021. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Two teens charged with killing Fairfield teacher; victim suffered head trauma

Latest News

A Navy ship named for slain gay rights leader Harvey Milk has been launched in San Diego Bay.
Navy launches ship named for gay rights leader Harvey Milk
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
Parade of Light in need of more floats
Parade of Lights in need of more floats
Parade of Light in need of more floats
Parade of Light in need of more floats