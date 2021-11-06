Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Parade of Lights in need of more floats

By Cordell Wright
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Parade of Lights returns to Sioux Falls after missing a year due to COVID, but they are in need of more floats.

Downtown Sioux Falls community outreach coordinator, Sadie Swier, joined Dakota News Now to tell people about the need as well as how to sign up.

There will be awards given out in six categories at an after-party following the parade at the Holiday Inn City Centre. The awards include First Bank and Trust Hometown Pride, best use of lights, pride of Sioux Falls, best workmanship, mayor’s choice, and downtown Sioux Falls award.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSHA implements new work place vaccine rules
O’Gorman sues OSHA over COVID-19 vaccine mandate
A moose was spotted running around the South Dakota State University football field Friday....
MOOSE ON THE LOOSE: Moose spotted running around SDSU’s football field
Chad Garrow is still a big part of Brandon Valley football team
Brandon Valley football team will be extra inspired in Friday’s playoff game
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok
Nohema Graber, 66, victim in a Fairfield, Iowa, homicide in November 2021. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Two teens charged with killing Fairfield teacher; victim suffered head trauma

Latest News

Parade of Light in need of more floats
Parade of Light in need of more floats
Saturday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Saturday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Fight Like A Ninja Hockey Tournament
Annual ‘Fight Like A Ninja’ tournament bring awareness to mental health
Fight Like A Ninja Hockey Tournament
Fight Like A Ninja Hockey Tournament