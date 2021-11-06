Parade of Lights in need of more floats

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Parade of Lights returns to Sioux Falls after missing a year due to COVID, but they are in need of more floats.

Downtown Sioux Falls community outreach coordinator, Sadie Swier, joined Dakota News Now to tell people about the need as well as how to sign up.

There will be awards given out in six categories at an after-party following the parade at the Holiday Inn City Centre. The awards include First Bank and Trust Hometown Pride, best use of lights, pride of Sioux Falls, best workmanship, mayor’s choice, and downtown Sioux Falls award.

