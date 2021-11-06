Avera Medical Minute
ROCK STEADY! SDSU retains Dakota Marker with statement win over NDSU

Jackrabbits win 27-19, second victory over Bison since April
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the second time in a year, South Dakota State has defeated rival North Dakota State to win the Dakota Marker.

SDSU opened up a 20 point lead and used strong defense to close the Bison out in the second half, winning 27-19 on Saturday afternoon in front of more than 18,000 at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

This is a developing story. Join Dakota News Now at 6 for live coverage from Brookings and check back here later for more updates.

