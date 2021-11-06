A Warm Weekend Ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It was certainly a nice day on our Friday, but it would have been better if the winds weren’t as strong as they were. The good news is that the wind won’t be much of an issue this weekend and the mild to warm temperatures look to linger as well.

TODAY: It’ll be another beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and not as much wind. A warm front will start to bring in some clouds later in the afternoon, but expect sunny skies for most of the day. Winds will be out of the SW to SSE at 5-15 mph. Highs will soar into the mid 60s to low 70s, which is about 15-25 degrees above average for early November.

TONIGHT: The warm front passes through, so expect skies to become partly cloudy to even mostly cloudy at times in spots. Winds will remain out of the S at 5-15 mph. Lows drop back into the upper 30s to mid 40s.

SUNDAY: A cold front will slowly swing through on the backside into Sunday, but it won’t do much to temperatures. We’ll have a partly to mostly cloudy sky during the morning with some clearing into the afternoon, especially for the southern parts of the area. Clouds trickle back in Sunday night as the next feature moves in. Highs will rebound back into the 60s to near 70 with lows in the 30s and 40s.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY: For Monday, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky for the southeastern parts of the area, but more clouds are expected across northern and western South Dakota, and there’s even a chance of widely scattered showers in central South Dakota. For Tuesday, skies will generally be partly to mostly cloudy during the day, becoming overcast Tuesday night. Highs Monday will range from around 50 north and west to 55-60 southeast with highs Tuesday in the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY: We’ve been watching this storm system forecasted to hit the upper Midwest the past few days. As of now, we are still expected to see some impacts from it, but it doesn’t appear to be anything too serious. There is a chance of rain showers Wednesday and Wednesday night, with the chance continuing into Thursday for areas along and east of the James River. Some light snow could mix in Thursday, but don’t expect much, if any, accumulation with it. The wind will become an issue Thursday on the backside of the system. This is still several days out and I still expect things to change, so stay with the First Alert Weather Team as details become more clear. Highs will be in the 50s Wednesday, dropping into the 40s Thursday.

NEXT WEEKEND AND BEYOND: The forecast looks to remain quiet as of now with a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs mostly in the 40s with some low 50s west with lows in the 20s to near 30.

