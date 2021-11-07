BIG DANCE BOUND! SDSU soccer dethrones Denver to claim Summit League Tournament Championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - No. 2 South Dakota State (17-3-1) earned its sixth Summit League Tournament title with a thrilling 4-2 victory over defending champions and top-seeded Denver (13-6-1) Saturday afternoon. Just six days after falling 2-0 and getting outshot 18-1 by the Pioneers in the regular season finale, the Jacks overcame a Denver goal only 29 seconds into the game to punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

This marks SDSU’s 12th overall Summit League crown and first tournament title since 2019.

Maya Hansen, Laney Murdzek, Rachel Preston and Cece Limongi all scored goals in a winning effort for the Jackrabbits. Hansen, Teani Arakawa and Karlee Manding all registered assists in the contest.

Jocelyn Tanner (13-3-1) tied a career-high with six saves for the Jackrabbits, including two key saves within a two-minute span to prevent the Pioneers from taking a commanding two-goal advantage in the opening 20 minutes.

Preston was named MVP of the Summit League Tournament and was joined on the all-tournament team by Manding, Katherine Jones, and Kaitlin Zabel.

After an already less-than-stellar start to the game, things seemed to be tilting further in favor of the Pioneers but a brilliant pass from Arakawa sprang Hansen, who beat the keeper over the top to bring SDSU level in the 24th minute.

Laney Murdzek gave the Jacks a 2-1 lead in the 34th minute on a goal that turned out to be the game-winner when she placed a ball into the top left corner of the net from the right side of the penalty area.

Preston, despite suffering a broken nose in the semifinal win against Omaha, went up strong for a header and netted SDSU’s third goal of the game in the 54th minute off of a corner kick feed from Manding.

Limongi sealed the Jackrabbit win with six minutes to play. The senior collected a pass from Hansen inside the six-yard box and pushed a shot past the outstretched arms of the goalkeeper for the Jacks’ fourth goal of the contest.

Denver responded with a goal just one minute later, but the Pioneer comeback effort was too little, too late.

The two sides were even in total shots with 15 apiece, but SDSU owned the possession battle, 56% to 44%. The Jackrabbits tallied five shots on goal in the contest, all coming from the goal scorers.

Notes

South Dakota State has earned its sixth NCAA postseason berth and first since 2019. Other Summit League Tournament titles and NCAA Tournament appearances came in 2019, 2016, 2015, 2014 and 2008.

This is the second time in the last three seasons the Jacks have defeated No. 1 Denver in the title game as the No. 2 seed.

The Jackrabbits have claimed six victories in their seven total championship game appearances.

The Jackrabbits are 9-5-6 all-time and 5-1-2 as the No. 2 seed in the Summit League Tournament. SDSU improves to 3-0-1 all-time against the top seed at the Summit League Tournament.

SDSU increased its program-record season win total to 17.

Maya Hansen took sole possession of third place on the SDSU career points list. She has 68 career points, including 28 goals. Her 14 goals this season are tied for second on SDSU’s single-season goals list.

Freshman Laney Murdzek now has 14 points on the season with five goals and four assists.

Senior Cece Limongi had scored three goals combined in her first three seasons as a Jackrabbit and now has seven this season.

Senior defender Rachel Preston now has two goals and two assists this season.

2021 All-Tournament Team Rachel Preston, South Dakota State (MVP) Katherine Jones, South Dakota State Karlee Manding, South Dakota State Kaitlin Zabel, South Dakota State Sydney Sharp, Denver Devan McSwain, Denver Brittney Lewis, Denver Grace Ostergaard, Omaha Jordyn West, Omaha Maddison Sullivan, South Dakota Joana Zanin, South Dakota

Up Next

South Dakota State will learn its opponent for the first round of the women’s college cup during the selection show Monday, Nov. 8 at 3:30 p.m. Fans can join the team and South Dakota State Athletics at Cubby’s for a selection show watch party. Details will be announced when finalized.

The first round of the college cup will take place on campus sites from Friday, Nov. 12 to Sunday, Nov. 14.

