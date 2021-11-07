Daylight Saving time change could affect physical and emotional health

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - At 2:00 am Sunday our clocks will be going back an hour, some may use that hour as extra time to sleep, but for people with regular sleep routines that extra hour could cause problems for the next few days or even weeks.

The federal government officially established Daylight Saving Time in 1966 to reduce electricity usage but changing the time can also affect people and their sleep schedules.

“Our circadian rhythm, that little clock is kind of thrown off about what time it is and when it’s time to go to sleep,” said Karla Salem, Sanford Health integrated health therapist.

During the winter when night comes earlier in the day, it can also affect people psychologically as well.

“One of our neurochemicals is affected by how much retina exposure we have with sunlight, so just naturally if the days get shorter the thing that manages our mood gets impacted,” said Salem.

The time change can also cause problems for young kids, so some parents try to help adjust their sleep schedule.

“With the fallback, we have to keep our kids up a little bit later so that they start getting adjusted to getting up a little bit later,” said Michael Haskett, a Sioux Falls resident. “In the spring is definitely the hardest when you have to get them to bed earlier and get them up earlier.”

If you or your child notice trouble sleeping or a change in mood setting up a nighttime routine can help, but if you are still experiencing anything after a few weeks, you should check in with your doctor.

“Be aware that things could be a little bit changed and seek some help, ask somebody about it, talk to your doctor about it, and if it’s ongoing and you’re noticing the effects over a longer period of time,” said Salem.

