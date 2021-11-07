Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Several wounded during shooting in Sioux Falls overnight

Officers were called to the 700 block of South Minnesota Avenue just before 3:00 Sunday morning.
Officers were called to the 700 block of South Minnesota Avenue just before 3:00 Sunday morning.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say several people were wounded during a shooting incident Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 700 block of South Minnesota Avenue just before 3:00 Sunday morning.

When they arrived, officers found several victims with gunshot wounds.

Those people were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Minnesota Ave was expected to be closed from 14th Street to 17th Street for several hours on Sunday morning while the shooting scene is processed.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call Metro Communications at 605-367-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 877-367-7007.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck Mobile Home Fire
Everyone safe after Sioux Falls apartment fire
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok
A moose was spotted running around the South Dakota State University football field Friday....
MOOSE ON THE LOOSE: Moose spotted running around SDSU’s football field
Highlights from 14 games in South Dakota, Southwest Minnesota & Northwest Iowa!
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Season Finale (11-5-21)!
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Appeals court temporarily halts vaccine mandate on larger businesses

Latest News

Sunday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Sunday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Daylight Saving Clock
Daylight Saving time change could affect physical and emotional health
Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Bismarck Mobile Home Fire
Everyone safe after Sioux Falls apartment fire