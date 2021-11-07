Several wounded during shooting in Sioux Falls overnight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say several people were wounded during a shooting incident Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 700 block of South Minnesota Avenue just before 3:00 Sunday morning.

When they arrived, officers found several victims with gunshot wounds.

Those people were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Minnesota Ave was expected to be closed from 14th Street to 17th Street for several hours on Sunday morning while the shooting scene is processed.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call Metro Communications at 605-367-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 877-367-7007.

