Stampede stumped by Waterloo on Pink In The Rink Night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede honored those who have fought the battle of breast cancer on Pink in the Rink night on Saturday, but even a crowd of 7,621 couldn’t help the Herd who fell 3-0 to the Waterloo Black Hawks. The Hawks scored once in the first, once in the second and once in the third to earn the win. It marked the first time this season the Stampede have been blanked as they fell to 4-7-0.

Despite a great crowd, the Herd came out a little sluggish and looked a little nervous during the first period. The Stampede did not create a lot offensive opportunities and were on the back of their heals as the Black Hawks tallied 17 shots on goal in the period. The game was scoreless though until the final two minutes of the period when Owen Baker took the puck at center ice and then split the Stampede defense to skate in all alone, scoring on the breakaway to give Waterloo a 1-0 lead after one period. The Black Hawks outshot the Stampede 17-8.

Fans were hoping to see the Stampede come out with a little more energy in the second, but it was much of the same unfortunately. Sioux Falls turned the puck over in the offensive zone and Waterloo took advantage as Cooper Wylie sent a pass to Gavin O’Connell who was all alone and skated in uncontested for a breakaway goal to give the Hawks a 2-0 lead. They would hold that lead at the end of the period, outshooting the Herd 11-8.

The Stampede started the third period on the power play, but struggled and ended up taking a penalty of their own which resulted in another advantage for Waterloo. The Black Hawks stopped a Stampede clearing attempt and made a beautiful play when Carter Batchelder zipped through the slot and sent a backhand pass over to Owen Baker who one-timed the shot home to make it a 3-0. The Herd would outshoot the Hawks 9-5 in the period, but once again could not convert on some power play chances and were blanked on the night.

Waterloo outshot the Stampede 33-25 on the night and went 1-for-3 while the Stampede finished 0-for-4.

The Herd return to action next Friday and Saturday with a home-and-home weekend with the Omaha Lancers. Sioux Falls travels to Omaha on Friday and then will host the Lancers on Saturday. Puck drop Saturday is 6:05 PM and tickets are available through the KEOLAND Box Office. The Herd are also hosting a coat drive at the game. Fans who bring a new or gently used coat to the game will receive a buy-one-get-one-free ticket coupon for the game that night. Coats will be distributed to those in need during the cold winter months ahead.

