Woman dies in Bon Homme County car crash

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 42-year-old female died early Sunday morning in a one-vehicle crash south of Springfield.

The name of the person involved is not being released pending notification of family members.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2004 Ford Expedition was northbound on South Dakota Highway 37 when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled.

The driver, and only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a seat belt.

