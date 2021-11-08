Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

1 dead, 2 injured in central Sioux Falls shooting Sunday

Sioux Falls Shooting Sunday Morning
Sioux Falls Shooting Sunday Morning(Cordell Wright)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A central Sioux Falls shooting over the weekend left one man dead and two others injured, police say.

Sioux Falls Police say about 40 people in two different groups were in the parking lot of Giliberto’s on Minnesota Avenue just after 2:30 am Sunday. A disagreement between the two groups broke out before someone pulled out a gun and fired.

Three people were struck in the shooting, according to police. A 26-year-old and a 29-year-old were injured. A 37-year-old died from his injuries at a hospital.

Police say multiple people may have been recording the incident before the fatal shooting and the shooting itself.

Police are asking Police are anyone with information to call Metro Communications at 605-367-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 877-367-7007.

As one person was leaving the scene, they nearly ran over a responding officer, police say. 20-year-old Isaac Mohammod Wali was arrested for aggravated assault on law enforcement, aggravated eluding, fleeing police, and resisting arrest. Police say Wali did not have any weapons in his possession and has not been directly linked to the shooting.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls Shooting Sunday Morning
Several wounded during shooting in Sioux Falls overnight
Giliberto's
Overnight shooting in Sioux Falls leaves several wounded
FILE
Woman dies in Bon Homme County car crash
FILE - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws the ball into the crowd as time...
Health care company ends partnership with Aaron Rodgers
Bismarck Mobile Home Fire
Everyone safe after Sioux Falls apartment fire

Latest News

Feeding South Dakota holds Thanksgiving meal match campaign
Feeding South Dakota holds Thanksgiving meal match campaign
Giliberto's
Overnight shooting in Sioux Falls leaves several wounded
FILE
Woman dies in Bon Homme County car crash
A child receives the pediatric COVID Pfizer vaccine in Floyd County, Indiana Saturday, Nov 5,...
Schools take lead role in promoting vaccines for youngsters