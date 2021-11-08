401 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 401 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

Monday’s COVID-19 report includes data up to 1 pm Friday. Tuesday’s COVID-19 report will include data from 1 pm Friday through 1 pm Monday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 157,396. 149,168 of those cases are considered recovered.

Active cases in the state increased to 5,961.

The number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 increased to 186. Overall, 7,998 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 454,493 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 419,502 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated. 76,288 booster shots have been administered in the state.

The state’s death toll is at 2,267.

