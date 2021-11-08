Cooler, a few Showers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- There’s a chance we could see a few showers move through central South Dakota as we go through the rest of our Monday. A few of those sprinkles could move through the Aberdeen area, too. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy conditions in the east and cloudy conditions out west. Highs will range from the low 50s in central South Dakota, to the upper 50s in the east. Clouds will start to break on Tuesday and we should see highs back in the 50s.

We’re still keeping our eye on some cooler air that will move through by the middle of the week. By Wednesday, highs will drop into the 40s for most with a few low 50s sprinkled in. Chances of rain will increase Wednesday afternoon, as well, but should end Wednesday night. We’ll start off Thursday dry, but will see chances of rain increase heading into Thursday afternoon and night. A few snowflakes may mix in Thursday night and last into Friday morning, but it doesn’t look like we’re talking about much accumulating snow, if any. Highs will plummet into the 30s across the region.

We’ll see the sun come out next weekend, but it’s going to stay very chilly. Most of us will be stuck in the mid to upper 30s again for highs Saturday, despite clearing conditions. Temperatures will slowly warm up as we head through Sunday and into next week with the 40s returning. It looks like we should stay dry through that period, as well.

