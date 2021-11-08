Food delivery robots offer convenience to students on SDSU campus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You may have heard of food delivery services like Food Dudes, Grub Hub, and Door Dash. Now, robots are getting in on the action.

At a lightning-fast pace of four miles per hour, Starship delivery robots are taking over South Dakota State University.

These autonomous machines are capable of bringing food to every corner of campus and are engineered to maneuver sidewalks, crosswalks, and even inclement weather.

“It’s exciting because it’s one of those things that, I feel, it’s not only going to benefit SDSU, but it’s also going to benefit the community in the long-term,” Fausto Lopez, Starship Technologies Site Launch Specialist, said.

The process is simple.

Download the Starship Food Delivery App, pick out what you want, drop a pin on the map, and get your order sent to your doorstep.

Once you receive it, the robot will head out for its next adventure.

“These remote bots keep staff and students out of the line, and that allows that in-person staff to devote their full attention and handle more people in that in-person sequence,” Doug Wermedal, SDSU Associate Vice President for Student Affairs, said.

Right now, the bots will deliver from Starbucks, Papa John’s, and Grill Works, with expansion expected later.

SDSU isn’t the first location to embrace innovation. Starship Technologies has brought this service to other campuses and neighborhoods throughout the world.

“The feedback has been nothing but great news,” Lopez said. “It’s one of those things where people are getting acquainted to it, they are getting adjusted to it, it’s the new age.”

In addition to its convenience, SDSU students will supervise the fleet.

“That’ll give our robotics and computer science majors top-flight experience as they enter into a very competitive job market, with cutting-edge technology,” Wermedal said.

While the Terminator hasn’t arrived to warn us about Judgement Day just yet, these high-tech robots certainly feel like a step into the future.

“I saw one (delivery robot) go off the sidewalk and the student picked it up and put it back on the sidewalk, and the bot said ‘thank you.’ And, I thought, I have fully arrived in the 21st Century,” Wermedal said.

16 of these little bots already roam the SDSu campus, and 16 more will soon be on the way.

