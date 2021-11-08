Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 11 PLAYOFFS (11-7-21)

Top sights, sounds and moments from prep playoffs & Dakota Marker game
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Trips to Dakota Dome and UNI Dome for preps in South Dakota and Iowa, section championships in Minnesota, and a “rock” solid rivalry in college gave us an incredible week of action and plenty of great sights, sounds and moments for the season’s penultimate edition of Gridiron Greatness! Click on the video viewer to watch the best of the best in our weekly highlight video!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls Shooting Sunday Morning
Several wounded during shooting in Sioux Falls overnight
Bismarck Mobile Home Fire
Everyone safe after Sioux Falls apartment fire
FILE
Woman dies in Bon Homme County car crash
FILE - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws the ball into the crowd as time...
Health care company ends partnership with Aaron Rodgers
A moose was spotted running around the South Dakota State University football field Friday....
MOOSE ON THE LOOSE: Moose spotted running around SDSU’s football field

Latest News

Dakota Marker Recap
Following 27-19 victory over NDSU on November 6, 2021
Jacks “get their swagger back” in victory over Bison
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 11 (11-7-21)
Layup during win over Dakota Wesleyan at Sanford Pentagon
NAIA CLASSIC: Dakota Wesleyan and Presentation split