Jacks “get their swagger back” in victory over Bison

NDSU gives up season highs to SDSU during Jackrabbits’ 27-19 victory
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s the greatest of weeks for South Dakota State football because the Jackrabbits are celebrating with the Dakota Marker after beating rival North Dakota State for the fourth time in six years, and second time since April, winning yesterday 27-19.

After two consecutive disappointing home losses to Southern Illinois and Northern Iowa, the Jacks focused in the week leading up to the game on getting more aggressive with the big crowd behind them. It certainly showed with a 75 yard touchdown on the second play of the game.

The Bison defense gave up season highs 27 points and 181 yards rushing, while SDSU’s defense held them well below their season average in rushing yards and forced a pair of turnovers.

South Dakota State moves from one arch rival to another next Saturday as they visit South Dakota in Vermillion at 1 PM.

