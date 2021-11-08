NAIA CLASSIC: Dakota Wesleyan and Presentation split

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -MEN’S RECAP

The Presentation College Saints won their third straight game as they beat Dakota Wesleyan 64-55. This was the first time in program history that Presentation has beaten the Tigers, having lost the first nine times the teams faced off.

The Saints got out to an early 12-2 lead, but the Tigers would use a 17-0 run to take a five-point lead. They would extend their lead to as many as 11. But the Saints would end the half on a 6-0 run to close within five heading into halftime.

The two teams would trade baskets for the first five minutes of the second half, ultimately being tied at 40 points each with 15 minutes left in the game. Dwight Felton would then hit a three pointer to give the Saints a lead, one that they would not relinquish. The Saints outscored the Tigers 34-20 in the second half, giving the Saints the 64-55 victory.

The Saints were led by Denzel McDuffey’s 14 points on the night. They had two other double-digit scorers with Dwight Felton and Travez Nyx both scoring 13 points. Nyx and Maximo Guillermo each pulled down a team high six rebounds. Guillermo and McDuffey each had a game high four steals.

WOMEN’S RECAP

The Dakota Wesleyan University women’s basketball team completed the sweep of the 2021 NAIA Basketball Classic racing past in-state rival Presentation College by a score of 72-42 on Sunday from the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. Powered by a 24-5 spurge in the second quarter and four-different players in double figures, Dakota Wesleyan won its third-consecutive game to open the 2021-22 campaign.

HOW IT HAPPENED

DWU faced a slight deficit in the first quarter despite a basket by senior Natalie Gottlob, as Presentation led 8-5 in the early going.

The Tigers (3-0) rattled off eight consecutive points, though to force a timeout by PC with under two minutes to play in the first frame. Kaylee Kirk, who finished with 11 points, converted a field goal followed by consecutive baskets by Britney Lovre and Jada Campbell. At the conclusion of the first quarter, DWU held the narrow 15-11 lead.

Out of the gate, the Blue and Gray scored eight-unanswered to start the second period and enjoyed a 32-14 advantage midway through the quarter. Offensively, DWU shot 60% from the floor in the frame and outrebounded the Saints (1-5), 13-4.

Lacey Sprakel,a native of Crofton, Neb.,helped push the Tiger momentum with a finish off an assist from Rynn Osthus followed by a jumper from Matti Reiner. Thanks to the offensive momentum, DWU also clamped down defensively down the stretch limiting PC to just five points in the frame. Dakota Wesleyan garnered a considerable 39-16 halftime lead as Sprakel led the Tigers with eight points at the intermission.

A block and ensuing defensive rebounds by Campbell helped DWU to the first four points of the third quarter, though, Presentation tried to chip away at the Tiger lead. The Saints strung together a five-point swing off a steal and made 3-pointer to bring the score to 43-26 midway through the third quarter; yet DWU fastened down defensively once again. Late steals by both Kirk and Aspen Hansen halted the PC momentum while propelling the Tigers to the 49-30 lead at the conclusion of the third period.

Dakota Wesleyan responded in the fourth quarter outscoring its in-state rivals with ease, 23-12. Freshman Morgan Edelman converted off a steal followed by a basket from 5-foot-10 junior forward Reiner, who finished with 10 points and a pair of steals. Ultimately winning the turnover battle 25-7, DWU secured the decisive 72-42 victory over Presentation College.

The Tigers shot 46.9% from the floor as Campbell led all players with 14 points along with six rebounds and two blocks. Kirk chipped in a game-high nine assists while Dakota Wesleyan dished out 22 assists while securing 17 steals.

