NAIA CLASSIC: Mount Marty swept by Valley City State

WOMEN'S RECAP

The women’s basketball team traveled back to Sioux Falls, SD, this Sunday to compete in Day 2 of the NAIA Classic at the Pentagon. The Lancers fell to the Vikings 64-75, despite a big 4th quarter performance by Mount Marty. This loss brings MMU’s record to 0-3.

Alexsis Kemp (SR/Spearfish, SD) led the team in points with 12. Kayla Jacobson (SR/Rapid City, SD) put up 10 points and had 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal. Aubrey Twedt (JR/Beresford, SD) came off the bench and put up 10 points and had 4 rebounds, 1 block, and 1 steal.

The Lancers will be traveling to Crete, NE, on November 13th, to take on Doane University in a GPAC Contest. The tip-off for this game will be at 2:00 PM. The last time these two teams met up was on 12/16/20 where the Lancers lost in a heartbreaker with a score of 66-67.

MEN’S RECAP

Tate Hebrink made the go-ahead free throws with 4.9 seconds remaining Sunday as the Valley City State men’s basketball team won its second straight game in dramatic fashion.

With VCSU and Mount Marty tied at 67-67, Hebrink was fouled on a drive to the basket and sank both of the double bonus free throws, securing a 69-67 Viking victory at the NAIA Basketball Classic in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Valley City State improves to 3-2 overall this season and extends its winning streak to three games. Sunday’s victory followed an overtime victory Saturday against Dakota Wesleyan, during which Jalen Addison made the game-winning shot with 0.4 seconds remaining.

On Sunday, the Vikings led by as many as 11 points early in the second half before the Lancers roared back and took a 51-48 lead with a 14-0 run. The teams stayed tight and traded leads the rest of the game before Hebrink gave the Vikings their final lead with 4.9 seconds to go.

Mount Marty missed its go-ahead shot attempt with 9 seconds left, and Hebrink took the outlet pass and headed quickly up the floor. As he attempted to drive to the hoop, Hebrink was fouled near the 3-point line and proceeded to sink both double bonus free throws with 4.9 seconds left. Mount Marty was unable to get off a good shot attempt in the final seconds.

Hebrink had two assists and scored 10 points off the bench, none bigger than his late free throws. Duoth Gach added 11 points and nine rebounds off the bench, making three 3-pointers. Kevin Schramm led VCSU’s offense with 15 points. Joshua Kelly, Connor Entzi and Uhana Ochan each had six points, and Jalen Addison, Chris Thompson and Eddie Oyet all had five points.

Valley City State overcame a subpar shooting performance in the win. The Vikings shot just 38 percent overall (23-61) and 23 percent from 3-point range (6-26), but were able to help themselves by forcing 19 Mount Marty turnovers.

Mount Marty shot 39 percent overall (24-61) and 23 percent on 3′s (6-26).

