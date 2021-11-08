Overnight shooting in Sioux Falls leaves several wounded

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday near the Giliberto’s on Minnesota Avenue just before 3:00 am.

According to the police, when officers arrived, they found several people with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital for treatment, there has been no word yet of the extent of the injuries.

Ana Sanchez came in for her shift at Giliberto’s this morning and heard from her coworkers what happened just hours prior.

“It’s really scary for our coworkers, for our customers, yeah it’s scary,” said Sanchez

The restaurant was handling the bar rush which can be loud with all the music and all the people talking, but the atmosphere changed when one customer who left came rushing back in.

“There was a gal who purchased something at the store, and she told one of my coworkers there are gunshots call 911, somebody got shot,” said Sanchez. “My coworker came with his cell phone called 911 and he tried to come outside but he felt afraid.”

Those who work in the area never expected anything like this to happen.

“I’ve been here for maybe about 3 months, and I haven’t seen any bad things happen in this area,” said Rochelle Sullivan, a subway employee who works across the street from Giliberto’s.

“We don’t have bad people in this neighborhood, it’s supposed to be peaceful, and it was scary for the people who work here at night,” said Sanchez.

For some this shooting is a reminder that bad things can happen anywhere.

“Always be aware of your surroundings, aware of what’s going on, it could happen anywhere you know big city or small city,” said Sullivan.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Metro Communications at 605-367-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 877-367-7007.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.