Protester gather in Pierre for “Mandate Freedom” rally

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Protesters gathered on South Dakota State Capitol grounds Monday calling on lawmakers to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 exemption and policies facing the state.

The group called “Health Freedom South Dakota” is behind the protest, in what they call the “Mandate Freedom” rally. The group says the gathering is necessary because some citizens have gone unheard on the issue.

Protesters say demonstrations could continue Tuesday, pending legislative action.

