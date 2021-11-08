Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Protester gather in Pierre for “Mandate Freedom” rally

Protesters gathered on South Dakota State Capitol grounds Monday calling on lawmakers to...
Protesters gathered on South Dakota State Capitol grounds Monday calling on lawmakers to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 exemption and policies facing the state.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Protesters gathered on South Dakota State Capitol grounds Monday calling on lawmakers to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 exemption and policies facing the state.

The group called “Health Freedom South Dakota” is behind the protest, in what they call the “Mandate Freedom” rally. The group says the gathering is necessary because some citizens have gone unheard on the issue.

Protesters say demonstrations could continue Tuesday, pending legislative action.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls Shooting Sunday Morning
Several wounded during shooting in Sioux Falls overnight
Giliberto's
Overnight shooting in Sioux Falls leaves several wounded
FILE
Woman dies in Bon Homme County car crash
FILE - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws the ball into the crowd as time...
Health care company ends partnership with Aaron Rodgers
Bismarck Mobile Home Fire
Everyone safe after Sioux Falls apartment fire

Latest News

The South Dakota State Legislature is attempting to finalize a map for redistricting at a...
South Dakota House, Senate vote for redistricting maps in special session
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
401 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Monday
Sioux Falls Shooting Sunday Morning
1 dead, 2 injured in central Sioux Falls shooting Sunday
Feeding South Dakota holds Thanksgiving meal match campaign
Feeding South Dakota holds Thanksgiving meal match campaign