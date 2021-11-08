South Dakota House, Senate vote for redistricting maps in special session

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Legislature is attempting to finalize a map for redistricting at a special session Monday.

State lawmakers in Pierre are divided on which map they should use moving forward and it’s possible we won’t have a resolution for a while.

Both the state House and the state Senate voted in favor of the maps that they were backing.

The Senate’s, called Blackbird 2.0, passed 20-15, a tighter margin than the House’s “Grouse 2.0,” which passed by a margin of 48-20.

Both chambers then proceeded to vote down the opposite’s map, forcing a “conference committee” between the two chambers.

If the disagreement between the two chambers continues it will ultimately force the South Dakota Supreme Court to draw the lines. Lawmakers from both chambers have said they aren’t wholesale opposed to that idea at this point.

The Senate committee approved its map by a vote of 5-2 in October, an improvement upon the first “Blackbird” map that was driven by input from legislators and the public.

The South Dakota Senate has come up with their final redistricting proposal for 2021, as proposed by State Sen. Mary Duvall (R-Pierre). (SD LRC)

The House’s proposed map was drafted largely by State Rep. Drew Dennert (R-Aberdeen).

The South Dakota State House has drafted this "Grouse 2.0" map as one of their final proposals going into the final stages of the state legislative redistricting process. As drafted largely by State Rep. Drew Dennert (R-Aberdeen). (SD LRC)

While compromise appears closer than before in the process, the maps still have major discrepancies. Most notable among them are the ways the area around Sioux Falls and around Aberdeen were handled.

The State Senate’s map splits the greater Brown County and Aberdeen area into three districts, where the House splits that same area into two. Around northwestern Sioux Falls, lawmakers have taken two different approaches in the way they have drawn districts as well. This distinction is most notable in District 25 and District 9.

Dakota News Now’s Austin Goss has spoken to a number of lawmakers who believe that either this is going to be heading to the Supreme Court or we aren’t going to be getting a resolution on this matter until late into Monday night.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.