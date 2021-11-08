Avera Medical Minute
Startup Sioux Falls awarded $1M to promote entrepreneurship

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Startup Sioux Falls has helped launch ideas into a strong community of business leaders. The springboard for future ideas got a little more tension after Startup Sioux Falls qualified for a $1 million grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The Tier 3 award (local level) provides a maximum of $1 million for organizations supporting a region, municipality, city, tribal, or rural community with a total service population of less than 500,000. Executive Director Brienne Maner of Startup Sioux Falls tells us what is next for the organization and what this could provide moving forward.

