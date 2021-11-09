Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

9-year-old boy in coma after Astroworld Festival tragedy

Ezra Blount, 9, sustained serious brain injuries at the Astroworld Festival.
Ezra Blount, 9, sustained serious brain injuries at the Astroworld Festival.(Source: GoFundMe/Blount Family/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A 9-year-old boy who attended the Astroworld Festival with his father is in a coma.

Ezra Blount was on his father’s shoulders Friday night when the crowd at the event surged and started pushing, his grandfather said.

That led to the father becoming crushed and passing out, at which point, Ezra fell to the ground.

The grandfather said the boy was taken to the hospital as a John Doe because he became separated from his father.

Injuries to his brain are so serious, doctors put him in a medically induced coma.

The family has hired attorney Ben Crump, who issued a statement accusing the Astroworld Festival’s management of being reckless.

Several lawsuits have been filed against the event after eight people died as a result of that crowd surge Friday night.

Rapper Travis Scott organized the Astroworld Festival.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Giliberto's
Overnight shooting in Sioux Falls leaves several wounded
Sioux Falls Shooting Sunday Morning
1 dead, 2 injured in central Sioux Falls shooting Sunday
FILE
Woman dies in Bon Homme County car crash
Engineered by Starship Technologies, these autonomous machines are capable of bringing food to...
Food delivery robots offer convenience to students on SDSU campus
Albert Weber
91-year-old farmer helps with North Dakota corn harvest

Latest News

FILE - Former Georgia Sen. Max Cleland salutes delegates before introducing Sen. John Kerry at...
Max Cleland, former US senator for Georgia, dies at 79
According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, the family member was doing target...
2 children shot during target practice in S.C.
Kyle Rittenhouse is on trial on charges of killing two men and wounding another during...
Drone video at Rittenhouse murder trial shows first shooting
The U.S. is accepting fully vaccinated foreign travelers at airports and land borders after 20...
Despite reopening, the US is still closed to many in world
The U.S. is accepting fully vaccinated foreign travelers at airports and land borders after 20...
US travel ban ends, bringing possible economic impact