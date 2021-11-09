Bullying in South Dakota: Schools are limited in communicating with parents of targeted child

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County State’s Attorney’s office is now involved in an incident the Dakota News Now I-Team first shared earlier this month. We’re following up on the story of a Tea mother who was so frustrated with the way she says the school was handling ongoing bullying issues with her daughter, she filed a police report.

MORE: Tea Police investigate bullying of autistic middle school student

It’s been three weeks since Lillie Relph was at a school dance. Her mother Samantha arrived to pick her up and says she saw two girls physically attacking her daughter.

“It has been an escalation of force already by these girls. It started with name-calling, making fun of and now it’s turned into a physical assault,” said Relph.

After reporting ongoing bullying to the school, Samantha Relph reported a recent incident to the Tea Police.

There have been many great milestones for 6th grader Lillie Relph. One of them is being crowned Miss Amazing South Dakota. Lillie recently updated her mom on being the target of bullying. Lillie says the taunting turned to an assault at a school dance on October 22nd. (Samantha Relph)

She says the case is now in the hands of the prosecutor of the Lincoln County State’s Attorney. Meanwhile, another mom has stepped forward out of concern for her son.

“My intention here is to definitely not attack or make the school board or any of the teachers, principal, or anyone on the staff feel bad, but we really need to make some positive change,” said Alicia Lyle. “He’s scared to go on the bus. Now we have them recording things secretly just to kind of get some things proofed to maybe get them to start making changes.”

On October 15th, Lyle’s son recorded what he says was the backlash of refusing to cooperate with a bully. He told us the bully said, “I want to slap you so (expletive) bad, but my mom’s gonna hate me all over again.”

Lyle says when she calls the school she hears the same response.

“We’ll handle it. That seems to be the typical response, we’ll handle it,” said Lyle.

The Dakota News Now I-Team looked into what the schools report to the parent of a targeted child. We heard from several administrators who say the school’s hands are tied, and they can’t tell the parent about the investigation or what the consequences are for the act.

But, we discovered if a parent files charges against the bully, the authorities and prosecutors can provide a full account of the investigation, possible charges, and what the judge decides.

The Associated School Boards of South Dakota is an organization that offers sample policies to schools. Attorney Wade Pogany responded with this statement:

“Our policy manual for school districts is proprietary for our members only.”

He invited us to look through the online policies of schools. We found bullying policies but didn’t find anything to explain if or how the information would be provided to the targeted child or their parent.

If the bullying continues, it could seem to those on the receiving end that nothing has happened to address the problem.

“We cannot have interviews like this where there are children or parents sitting here begging for help because their child is hurting that bad. That has to stop,” said Lyle.

In a statement from a representative from Sioux Falls Public Schools, their policy indicates who would receive information regarding bullying.

“The Sioux Falls School District acts to investigate all complaints of bullying. (Please refer to our District Bullying Policy JFCE for more specifics.) Any student engaging in an act of bullying is subject to the progressive discipline plan outlined in Policy JK/JK-R – Student Discipline. Within Policy JK-R, you will find a very detailed behavior matrix that is closely followed when student expectations have been broken. Disciplinary records are only shared with the parents of a student or as otherwise permitted by law. Parents are vital partners in protecting the health, safety, and welfare of the student body and staff.”

South Dakota Schools receive guidance for setting policies through Federal law and South Dakota codified law. The school boards of South Dakota help interpret those laws and provide sample policies.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.