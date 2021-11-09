Avera Medical Minute
Midweek Storm System

Rain and Snow on the Way
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:13 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It’s going to be another fairly nice day today, especially for this time of year. We’ll see decreasing cloud cover across the region during the day and highs should jump back into the mid 50s around most of the region. The wind should stay fairly light out of the south as well. Tonight, we’ll drop back into the 30s for lows and see clouds roll back into the region.

We’re tracking a strong storm system moving through the Midwest beginning in the middle of the week and will stick around through the rest of the week. We’ll see some rainfall on Wednesday which will cool us down to the upper 40s and low 50s for highs. The precipitation type will remain as rain on Wednesday. Heading into Thursday, the wind will be picking up and most of the day will be dry, but we’ll cool down to the mid 40s for highs.

Breezy conditions will continue for Friday which will allow colder temperatures to build in resulting in changing over some of the precipitation type into a rain/snow mix and eventually into snow. At this point, some minor accumulations are likely in eastern South Dakota and Minnesota. Higher totals are favored in North Dakota and northern Minnesota. Highs on Friday will be falling to the mid to upper 30s.

