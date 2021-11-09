Mitchell School District repeals mask mandate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Students in Mitchell no longer are required to wear masks during school hours.

Monday night, the Mitchell School Board voted to lift its mask mandate, which was put into place at the beginning of September.

The decision came down to a three to two vote, in favor of lifting the mask requirement. The mandate was originally reintroduced as a precautionary measure, the new protocol “recommends” students wear face coverings.

The rise in the Delta variant was one of the main factors that led the school board to put the mandate in place, just weeks after school began for the semester.

“The health officials had requested that we do that so that the hospitals would not be overloaded or the medical facilities be stressed,” Deb Olson, Mitchell School Board President, said.

The Mitchell School Board revisited their protocol Monday night, electing to change course.

“Students don’t enjoy wearing masks, except during Halloween... and so today I saw lots of smiles,” Joseph Graves, Mitchell School District Superintendent, said. “And, somebody said to me, ‘I’m not really sure if they’re happy about it or if we couldn’t see their smiles up until now.’”

Graves says the move comes with the blessing of local health officials.

“The medical community was feeling like, okay, we’ve gone as far as we could with the mask mandate, and it was now time to emphasize vaccinations,” Graves said.

That being the recent green light of the Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 5-11.

“It played into my decision, knowing that that option, for parents and students, was available,” Olson, who voted in favor of repealing the mandate, said.

The change has sparked feedback from those who support the move and those who oppose it.

“We had lots of people who were upset with the mask mandate and a good chunk of people who were happy with the mask mandate,” Graves said. “Of course, now, when we repeal it, we have the reverse.”

Olson says there was a proposed amendment that would have required masks for only K-6 students, however, it was voted down.

“Each of the board members has the best interest of the children, and the education that we provide here in Mitchell, in mind when they make decisions,” Olson said.

In September, Huron and Yankton School Districts also reintroduced a mask mandate. Since then, Huron has lifted their requirement. Yankton’s remains in place.

