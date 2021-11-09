PHOTOS: Former Gov. Frank Farrar Lying in State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former Governor Frank L. Farrar was brought into the State Capitol by South Dakota National Guardsmen and South Dakota State Troopers Monday night.

Governor Farrar is now lying in state, and his casket was guarded by an honor guard of South Dakota National Guardsmen and South Dakota State Troopers through the night.

Former Governor Farrar will be honored at the South Dakota State Capitol on Tuesday. Public viewing will be allowed from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

A memorial ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda is scheduled for 1 p.m. Dakota News Now will livestream the ceremony.

