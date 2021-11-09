Avera Medical Minute
SDSU Men’s Basketball looking to make a run at the conference with a healthy team

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week sees a number of college basketball teams starting their seasons. That includes the South Dakota State Men’s team looking at their season opener Tuesday night at home.

The Jackrabbits are looking to get back to the Summit League Tournament again as one of the top teams in the conference. This time, they’re looking to get back to the tournament as a complete unit, after not having every player available the past couple of years. But they’re focused on building that run one day at a time.

“We have to look at every day about getting better. And if we can do that, it’s my belief we can make those things happen. But let’s not worry about those results right now. Let’s just worry about today, how we’re going to get better today, and how does this group stay healthy and get better.” said Head Coach Eric Henderson.

“If we could get everybody down there happy, healthy, and all on the same page. I think it would be a good thing for all of us.” said Senior Forward Douglas Wilson.

The Jacks open their season Tuesday night at Frost Arena against Bradley, starting at 8:15 p.m.

