SDSU Women’s Basketball aiming high with new season ahead

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Women’s Basketball team is looking forward to the new season with high expectations and a healthy squad.

The Jackrabbits earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament last year after going undefeated in the conference regular season, but going out in the Summit League Tournament in the first round. But players and coaches are confident that this year will be another big run for them, after overcoming injury hurdles last year.

“So it was a big challenge emotionally. Obviously, it changes what you do on the floor. But just the emotions of it are really difficult. I thought our team did a really good job of handling it. But they’re definitely hungry to try to get back to that level again.” said Head Coach Aaron Johnston.

“I think we obviously were able to accomplish a lot last year. But, I think we’re really just excited to say ‘Hey, we kind of get another chance at this, and let’s see what we can accomplish this year.’” said Junior Forward Myah Selland.

The Jackrabbits open their season Tuesday at home, taking on Green Bay at 6 p.m.

