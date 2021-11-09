Avera Medical Minute
SDSU Women’s Soccer to play Pepperdine in the NCAA Tournament

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Jackrabbits knocked off Denver in the Summit League Women’s Soccer Championship game last Saturday, clinching their second national tournament appearance in three years.

They found out where they’d be headed for the first round Monday, traveling out west to take on number four seeded Pepperdine in California.

It’s a tall order for the team. But Head Coach Brock Thompson said they’ve been playing their best soccer as a team towards the end of the season, and is excited to see what they can do in the tournament.

“They’ve been really good about being present, and understanding how to just be great in the moment, and to deliver their best in moments when it’s really difficult.” said Thompson. “This team is ready for moments like this, and I think you saw a glimpse of that in the conference tournament. We played our best soccer of the year probably out there in Denver, and not an easy place to play.”

“It was definitely a blessing to get to be able to be in the tournament again.” said Senior Forward Cece Limongi. “We played to great teams. I mean, Omaha, we lost to them last year in the semi-finals. It was a great feeling again to beat them in the semi-finals, and then we just played a really great game against Denver.”

The Jacks will head out to Malibu, California Saturday to take on Pepperdine. That game starts at 2 p.m. CT.

