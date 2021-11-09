Avera Medical Minute
Signing up your children to get the COVID-19 vaccine

To sign up you first have to go to vaccines.gov then type in your zip code.
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Since last week’s announcement, many parents have been wondering how to sign their kids up to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

To sign up you first have to go to vaccines.gov then type in your zip code. From there, select the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as it is the only one approved for kids ages 5-11.

Different organizations offer the vaccine including Hy-Vee, Walgreens, and CVS so you can choose whichever you are most comfortable with. Once you’ve selected a company you will again select the pediatric Pfizer shot and pick which location you would like your appointment at.

You then select which dose you are getting and find an appointment time that works for you and your child.

There are plenty of slots available after school hours but weekends are expected to fill up fast so you’ll want to sign up soon.

To sign up click here.

