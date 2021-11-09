Avera Medical Minute
USD Women's Basketball facing big expectations with many familiar faces

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Coyotes Women’s Basketball team opens their season Tuesday night, kicking off a tall order of non-conference games.

The Coyotes’ only two loses in their conference regular season play last year came against South Dakota State. They would beat Omaha in the Summit League Tournament Championship to advance onto the NCAA Tournament. The Coyotes are expecting a challenging non-conference schedule with a lot of returning players.

“We also need to be prepared for an awful lot that we can see early in the season, with the different styles of play, different levels of competition. And so with that, we build upon those fundamentals, and we continue to move forward. You try to tweak some things, add some things.” said Head Coach Dawn Plitzuweit.

“Our personal expectations, our expectations for ourselves are higher, if not matching the outside noise that we see. We expected that, we want to do great things, people want us to do great things.”

The Coyotes open their season with a matchup at home against Oklahoma Tuesday night.

