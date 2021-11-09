Van Kekerix looking to help lead Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley to the top

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though Landyn Van Kekerix prefers playing defense to offense, the Boyden/Hull-Rock Valley standout makes opponents his feel his impact in a number of ways.

“Receiver you take it and runningback you take getting hit. It’s nice to give a hit!” Van Kekerix said.

“He really stepped up his level of play on both sides of the ball. Became a real big leader defensively and then offensively caught everything and did whatever we asked him to do. From blocking to you name it, he did it.” Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley Head Coach Cory Brandt said.

It’s the kind of role Landyn has grown up seeing his brothers and cousins fill.

“I grew up in a pretty much football family I guess you could say. All my cousins and brothers and stuff played football and so it was just no different for me.” Van Kekerix said.

“He’s had a lot of good ones that have come before him. {NFL Pro} Andrew Van Ginkel you can throw in that mix, he’s part of that family sector too in a cousin related way.” Brandt said.

Yet one that didn’t seem as natural when he joined the Nighthawk program.

“In junior high he broke his arm both seventh and eighth grade years. So he’d never played any football before he got to high school because that was in preseason both those years. So in high school as a freshman he was a little scrawny kid. We could tell he was athletic. And all of a sudden he starts to grow his sophomore year and last year just had this incredible breakout year.” Brandt said.

Following a season in which he had more than 700 all-purpose yards, five touchdowns, 61 tackles and two interceptions, Van Kekerix has been even better this season.

He’s got more than 30 touchdowns and 1300 all-purpose yards to go along with a team high 58 tackles.

“When we went to the UNI Dome, I had my brothers play in the Dome, it just makes you want to do that some day. It makes you want to be there and play like that.” Van Kekerix said.

Which he’ll do for the second straight year this weekend in the Iowa State Semifinals.

