Vermillion School District approves transgender bathroom policy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Vermillion School District Monday night became the first school district in South Dakota to implement a transgender restroom policy.

The School Board, on a three to two vote, approved the policy that will allow transgender students to use the bathrooms that correspond with the gender with which they identify.

Former Vermillion Mayoral Candidate Ryan Church recently lead a grassroots petition campaign opposing this policy implementation. He says he was shunned for his efforts.

Vermillion School Board President Doug Peterson, who was one of the three board members who voted to approve the policy, says that this policy can be an example for the entire nation.

Some changes to the first reading policy were modified Monday. School Board members removed a part of the policy that covers overnight accommodations for trips. They will revisit that topic at a later meeting.

