3rd victim dies from injuries in “domestic-related” shooting in Scotland

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three people are dead and two others are injured after a shooting in Scotland, South Dakota Tuesday night. Authorities say the incident stemmed from a “domestic-related altercation.”

The Bon Homme County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of gunshots at a Scotland residence. Arriving officers found two people dead and three others with gunshot wounds. One of those injured eventually died from their injuries, authorities say.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation arrested Francis D. Lange on three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, and aggravated assault charges.

The Department of Criminal Investigation and the South Dakota Highway Patrol are assisting the Bon Homme County Sheriff’s Office.

