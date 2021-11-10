Avera Medical Minute
DSU esports program set to host Midwest Invitational

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The esports scene is about to gather at Dakota State University, the host of the Midwest Invitational on November 21 through the 22. Some of the best from the region will compete in games such as Valorant, League of Legends, Smash Ultimate, and fighting game tournaments. We spoke with some members of DSU’s esports team to talk about what it means to host a competition of this magnitude.

