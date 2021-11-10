Garfield students visit veterans in Sioux Falls ahead of Veterans Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thursday is Veterans Day but a group of elementary students in Sioux Falls got a personal lesson on the holiday Wednesday.

The South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance hosted fifth-graders from Garfield Elementary. The field trip is thanks to Tom Henle, a military veteran, and former Sioux Falls School District custodian. Students toured the alliance and heard from veterans.

Henle says Wednesday was an opportunity to bring history to life for the students.

“The history of the military. What actually, what you can’t read in a book, you can get from a veteran about their experiences,” says Henle.

This was the first time organizers brought students in for an event like this and veterans hope to continue it in the future.

