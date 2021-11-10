Garretson, Chester and Colman-Egan among the teams to advance to State “A” and “B” Volleyball tournaments

MADISON and SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Tuesday was a busy night in South Dakota high school volleyball as 8 teams advanced in both Class “A” and “B” to state tournaments.

We have highlights from Chester and Colman-Egan’s sweeps in SODAK 16 Class “B” wins and Garretson in Class “A”.

Teams that advanced to Rapid City next week are:

Class “A’ SF Christian, Garretson, Dakota Valley, Wagner, Parkston, Hill City, Hamlin and Elkton/Lake Benton.

Class “B” Platte/Geddes, Warner, Arlington, Chester, Colman-Egan, Faulkton, Burke and Aberdeen Christian.

The Class “AA” SODAK 16 games are Thursday night. All 3 classes will play for state titles in Rapid City.

