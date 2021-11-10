Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Hershey Company to buy Dot’s Pretzels

Hershey Announces Intent to Acquire Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels and Pretzels Inc.
Hershey Announces Intent to Acquire Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels and Pretzels Inc.(Hand-out | The Hershey Company)
By Hope Sisk
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One of the country’s best-known candy and snack brands is scooping up a booming North Dakota business. The Hershey Company announced Wednesday it is buying Dot’s Pretzels LLC.

The purchase is part of a larger $1.2 billion acquisition that includes Pretzels Inc., a co-manufacturer of pretzels for Dot’s and several other customers. Dot’s owns four pretzel-seasoning facilities that will go under Hershey’s leadership.

The Hershey Company calls Dot’s the “Fastest Growing U.S. pretzel brand.” It was started more than a decade ago by Dot Henke in her Velva, N.D., home kitchen.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal shooting in Scotland , SD.
One person in custody after a fatal shooting in Scotland
Three people were killed and two others were injured in a "domestic-related" shooting in...
Third victim dies from injuries in “domestic-related” shooting in Scotland
Mother Amanda Arroyo says her 16-year-old son received the COVID-19 vaccine without her consent...
Mom says teen son got COVID vaccine at CVS without her consent
Mother Corren Hall says her 5-year-old daughter was injured when her Cincinnati Public Schools...
Bus driver left with 5-year-old girl’s leg stuck in door, mother says
FILE
South Dakota lawmakers adjourn from redistricting Tuesday night after a medical emergency

Latest News

South Dakota lawmakers compromise on redistricting map in special session
Many satisfied customers through the years but when a change of ownership and the pandemic took...
South Dakota bus service sees growing court claims from clients
Sioux Falls Police and SWAT have responded to a situation at a central Sioux Falls house.
Sioux Falls Police: 70-year-old victim of stabbing that led to standoff, officer-involved shooting dies
Sioux Falls Shooting Sunday Morning
Police continue investigating fatal central Sioux Falls shooting, names 37-year-old victim