Jackrabbit women and men get opening night sweep at Frost Arena

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a great night for the 2 Jackrabbits teams as the women dominated Green Bay and the men did the same to Bradley. Here are the game summaries courtesy SDSU Athletics.

Womens Recap

South Dakota State women’s basketball cruised to a 70-49 victory over Green Bay Tuesday night at Frost Arena behind strong defense and a balanced offensive effort. Eleven different players scored for the Jacks, led by 14 points from Paiton Burckhard. Tylee Irwin and Haleigh Timmer joined Burckhard in double figures with 13 and 10 points, respectively. Burckhard’s 14 points all came from the floor as the junior was 7-of-11 from the field.The Jackrabbits outscored the Phoenix 10-0 over the first 5:43 of the contest and ended the opening period with an 18-6 advantage.

Paige Meyer got the run started for the Jacks as she drained a pullup three on her first shot in a Jackrabbit uniform. Green Bay got just three shots off in that stretch and committed five turnovers. The Phoenix had nine total turnovers in the first period, six of which came from SDSU steals.SDSU extended its lead to 35-12 at the halftime break with another strong defensive effort in the second quarter. Green Bay hit three field goals in the period and went 0-for-5 from beyond the arc.

Tylee Irwin led the Jacks in the second quarter with five points to help State to a 17-point advantage after 20 minutes.Green Bay used the halftime break to regroup and scored 18 points in the third frame, six more than in the previous two quarters combined. SDSU led by as many as 31 points in the second half en route to the 21-point win. Kallie Theisen chipped in eight points and Tori Nelson added seven. Meyer was the Jackrabbits’ leader on the boards, pulling down six rebounds to go with four assists.

Haley Greer dished out five helpers and Burckhard and Irwin forced three steals apiece.The Jackrabbit team shot 47 percent from the field on 27-for-58 shooting and hit eight 3-point buckets. SDSU had a 37-24 advantage in rebounds, including a 12-6 edge in offensive boards.Green Bay was paced by 14 points from Meghan Pingel and six rebounds from Hailey Oskey.

NOTES

Freshman Paige Meyer is the first freshman to start for the Jackrabbits in a season opener since Myah Selland started in the 2017-18 opener against the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

Paiton Burckhard is three career points shy of becoming the 40th member of the Jackrabbit 1,000-point club.

SDSU moves to 46-8 in season openers all-time.

Paige Meyer and Haleigh Timmer , the only SDSU newcomers, combined for 16 points, eight rebounds, five assists and just one turnover.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits will travel to Starkville, Missouri for a matchup with Missouri State Friday evening at Humphrey Coliseum.

Mens Recap

Five Jackrabbits scored in double figures as South Dakota State (1-0) opened the season with an 81-65 victory over Bradley (0-1) Tuesday night in front of an energetic Frost Arena crowd. Douglas Wilson and Baylor Scheierman each notched a double-double in the win. Wilson posted a game-high 20 points with 10 rebounds while Scheierman tacked on 10 points and 14 boards. Noah Freidel added 16 points while Matt Dentlinger and Alex Arians joined the others in double figures with 13 and 11 points, respectively. Freshman guard Zeke Mayo finished his first game as a Jackrabbit with eight points and three assists.

South Dakota State was 28-of-29 from the free throw line, led by a 10-for-10 performance from Wilson which tied his career high in makes from the charity stripe.The Jackrabbits raced out to a 10-1 lead to prompt a Bradley timeout less than five minutes into the game. The Braves pulled back to within five (10-5) out of the timeout but that would be as close as they got the remainder of the contest. SDSU led by as many as 24 and shot 56.3% (9-for-16) from beyond the arc in the opening half. Freidel paced the Jacks with 13 points in 15 minutes off the bench in the first period.

Bradley held the Jacks’ three-point threat in check in the second half and pulled to within 14 (60-46) with 10 minutes remaining but couldn’t string together a run to cut further into SDSU’s lead. The Jacks pushed their advantage back to 22 points with 6:29 on the clock and battled to a 16-point win. SDSU won the rebounding battle over the lengthy Braves squad, 48-42, and grabbed 13 offensive boards compared to Bradley’s 10. The Jacks finished with 13 second-chance points and limited Bradley to just three. SDSU scored 26 points off turnovers while Bradley scored only six.Bradley was paced by 15 points from Terry Roberts and 11 from Rienk Mast.

Notes

South Dakota State improves to 2-1 in season-openers and 3-0 in home-openers under Eric Henderson

Douglas Wilson recorded his fifth-career double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Wilson tied a career-high with 10 makes from the free throw line.

Baylor Scheierman registered his 14th-career double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds.

Matt Dentlinger has scored in double figures in 10 consecutive games dating back to last season.

Noah Freidel posted the 30th game of his career in double figures.

Tonight’s attendance at Frost Arena was 2,445.

South Dakota State improves to 128-7 (.948) inside Frost Arena since 2011-12, the best home winning percentage in the nation in that span.

