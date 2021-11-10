One person in custody after a fatal shooting in Scotland

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two people are dead and three others are hurt after a shooting in Scotland, South Dakota.

The incident happened Tuesday evening.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a suspect is in custody.

Two people were killed. One person was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two other people have non-life-threatening injuries.

The Department of Criminal Investigation and the South Dakota Highway Patrol are assisting the Bon Homme County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story.

