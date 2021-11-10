One person in custody after a fatal shooting in Scotland
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two people are dead and three others are hurt after a shooting in Scotland, South Dakota.
The incident happened Tuesday evening.
According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a suspect is in custody.
Two people were killed. One person was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two other people have non-life-threatening injuries.
The Department of Criminal Investigation and the South Dakota Highway Patrol are assisting the Bon Homme County Sheriff’s Office.
This is a developing story.
