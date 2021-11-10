Avera Medical Minute
Peter and the Starcatcher performing this weekend at the Orpheum

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Debbi Jones, the Dakota Academy of Performing Arts Program Coordinator, and Grace Olson, a Lincoln High School senior, shared what to expect in this weekend’s production of Peter and the Starcatcher at the Orpheum Theater Center. The show is essentially a prequel to Peter Pan, but with exciting twists. There will be times where 16 actors play as many as 100 different roles! Grace is performing the role of the nanny in the show named Betty Bumbrake. She has been performing with the Dakota Academy of Performing Arts for ten years and feels excited to have a significant role in this year’s production for her senior year. Tickets are still available and can be found on the Washington Pavilion website.

Friday and Saturday: 7 P.M. Saturday and Sunday: 2 P.M. PETER AND THE STARCATCHER | Washington Pavilion

