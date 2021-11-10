Police continue investigating fatal central Sioux Falls shooting, names 37-year-old victim

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police are continuing to investigate the fatal shooting Sunday outside Giliberto’s in central Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Police say about 40 people were in the parking lot of Giliberto’s on Minnesota Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. when two groups of people got into a disagreement. One person pulled out a gun and fired into the group, killing one, and injuring two more.

The victim who died from his injuries after being transported to a hospital was identified Wednesday as 37-year-old Garang Hakim Aluong. Two others, a 26-year-old and a 29-year-old were injured.

As one person was leaving the scene, they nearly ran over a responding officer, police say. 20-year-old Isaac Mohammod Wali was arrested for aggravated assault on law enforcement, aggravated eluding, fleeing police, and resisting arrest. Police say Wali did not have any weapons in his possession and has not been directly linked to the shooting.

Police say multiple people may have been recording the incident before the fatal shooting and the shooting itself. Police are asking Police are anyone with information to call Metro Communications at 605-367-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 877-367-7007.

