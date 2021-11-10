Avera Medical Minute
Rain Today, Snow by Friday

Getting Colder, too
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:03 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Rain is moving into central South Dakota this morning and will continue to move east through the day. Once the rain wraps up tonight, some of us could see a quarter to half an inch of rain. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s to near 50, so the precipitation type will be all rainfall. The wind will be picking up throughout the day and will remain strong throughout the rest of the week.

We’ll get a break from the precipitation early Thursday, but the storm system will begin wrapping in moisture by the end of Thursday and into Friday. As colder air funnels in, that will turn the precipitation type into snowfall. We’re focused on northeastern South Dakota seeing the most snowfall in this particular event. Areas along and south of I-90 should see an inch or less, but northeastern South Dakota will see around 2 to 4 inches of snow with some isolated higher totals possible.

With the wind remaining strong, that’s going to lead to reduced visibility and areas of blowing snow. Make sure if you have any travel plans on Friday to monitor the forecast. We’ll be here tracking the storm and providing updates!

