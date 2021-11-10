Rep. Johnson: Lawmakers behind schedule on next farm bill

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It could be some time before ag producers get a clear picture of the next farm bill, according to South Dakota Rep. Dusty Johnson.

During Wednesday’s Midwest Agricultural Export Summit in Sioux Falls, Johnson said lawmakers are behind schedule putting together the next farm bill. He said one reason is there’s a belief that many of the lawmakers in charge of the House Agriculture Committee right now, might not be in charge when it comes time to draft the bill.

Johnson, a member of the committee, did provide some insight into what could be included in the bill.

“I think, by and large, rural America is going to be playing defense. Right now, crop insurance and the title one programs work. I think people are concerned, particularly the urbanites, about ad hoc relief, as well as CFAP and MFP and disaster relief and how does that all distort the market and frankly, we’ve got some things to answer for on that front,” said Johnson.

Johnson said after next year’s mid-term election, he expects lawmakers to shift into a higher gear to get the farm bill put together.

