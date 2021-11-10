Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Rep. Johnson: Lawmakers behind schedule on next farm bill

(KEYC News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It could be some time before ag producers get a clear picture of the next farm bill, according to South Dakota Rep. Dusty Johnson.

During Wednesday’s Midwest Agricultural Export Summit in Sioux Falls, Johnson said lawmakers are behind schedule putting together the next farm bill. He said one reason is there’s a belief that many of the lawmakers in charge of the House Agriculture Committee right now, might not be in charge when it comes time to draft the bill.

Johnson, a member of the committee, did provide some insight into what could be included in the bill.

“I think, by and large, rural America is going to be playing defense. Right now, crop insurance and the title one programs work. I think people are concerned, particularly the urbanites, about ad hoc relief, as well as CFAP and MFP and disaster relief and how does that all distort the market and frankly, we’ve got some things to answer for on that front,” said Johnson.

Johnson said after next year’s mid-term election, he expects lawmakers to shift into a higher gear to get the farm bill put together.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal shooting in Scotland , SD.
One person in custody after a fatal shooting in Scotland
Three people were killed and two others were injured in a "domestic-related" shooting in...
Third victim dies from injuries in “domestic-related” shooting in Scotland
Mother Amanda Arroyo says her 16-year-old son received the COVID-19 vaccine without her consent...
Mom says teen son got COVID vaccine at CVS without her consent
Mother Corren Hall says her 5-year-old daughter was injured when her Cincinnati Public Schools...
Bus driver left with 5-year-old girl’s leg stuck in door, mother says
FILE
South Dakota lawmakers adjourn from redistricting Tuesday night after a medical emergency

Latest News

Sioux Falls looking to address trash collection ordinance
Sioux Falls looking to address trash collection ordinance
A doctor in Pipestone, Minnesota has been with many parents in one of their most memorable...
Someone You Should Know: Pipestone’s baby doctor
The City of Sioux Falls broke ground Nov. 10 on a new 42-acre public safety training campus in...
Sioux Falls breaks ground on new public safety training campus
The South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance hosted fifth-graders from Garfield Elementary ahead...
Garfield students visit veterans in Sioux Falls ahead of Veterans Day