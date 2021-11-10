Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sioux Falls breaks ground on new public safety training campus

The City of Sioux Falls broke ground Nov. 10 on a new 42-acre public safety training campus in...
The City of Sioux Falls broke ground Nov. 10 on a new 42-acre public safety training campus in the northwest part of the city.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls broke ground Wednesday on a new 42-acre public safety training campus in the northwest part of the city.

The $52 million, 100,000 square-foot facility will include the city’s new 911 dispatch center and an emergency vehicle operation track, which the city currently does not have. The police building will replace the current, outdated 42-year-old structure and will have a 15-lane firing range.

Mayor Paul TenHaken says all of these elements are severely overdue for a City of Sioux Falls’ size, and the times we live in.

“In today’s police and fire environment, they’re having to train in conditions that they didn’t have to 20 or 30 years ago. For instance, and it’s unfortunate, but we have to have active shooter situations in school classrooms, and we need to know how to train in school buildings, and so forth. We don’t have situations that mimic that. We’ll be able to do that out here,” says Mayor TenHaken.

The mayor says he is proud that while other cities deal with calls to defund police departments, Sioux Falls is making these kinds of investments to keep the public as safe as possible.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal shooting in Scotland , SD.
One person in custody after a fatal shooting in Scotland
Three people were killed and two others were injured in a "domestic-related" shooting in...
Third victim dies from injuries in “domestic-related” shooting in Scotland
Mother Amanda Arroyo says her 16-year-old son received the COVID-19 vaccine without her consent...
Mom says teen son got COVID vaccine at CVS without her consent
Mother Corren Hall says her 5-year-old daughter was injured when her Cincinnati Public Schools...
Bus driver left with 5-year-old girl’s leg stuck in door, mother says
FILE
South Dakota lawmakers adjourn from redistricting Tuesday night after a medical emergency

Latest News

Sioux Falls looking to address trash collection ordinance
Sioux Falls looking to address trash collection ordinance
A doctor in Pipestone, Minnesota has been with many parents in one of their most memorable...
Someone You Should Know: Pipestone’s baby doctor
Rep. Johnson: Lawmakers behind schedule on next farm bill
The South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance hosted fifth-graders from Garfield Elementary ahead...
Garfield students visit veterans in Sioux Falls ahead of Veterans Day