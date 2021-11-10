Sioux Falls breaks ground on new public safety training campus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls broke ground Wednesday on a new 42-acre public safety training campus in the northwest part of the city.

The $52 million, 100,000 square-foot facility will include the city’s new 911 dispatch center and an emergency vehicle operation track, which the city currently does not have. The police building will replace the current, outdated 42-year-old structure and will have a 15-lane firing range.

Mayor Paul TenHaken says all of these elements are severely overdue for a City of Sioux Falls’ size, and the times we live in.

“In today’s police and fire environment, they’re having to train in conditions that they didn’t have to 20 or 30 years ago. For instance, and it’s unfortunate, but we have to have active shooter situations in school classrooms, and we need to know how to train in school buildings, and so forth. We don’t have situations that mimic that. We’ll be able to do that out here,” says Mayor TenHaken.

The mayor says he is proud that while other cities deal with calls to defund police departments, Sioux Falls is making these kinds of investments to keep the public as safe as possible.

