Sioux Falls Humane Society and Lloyd Company partnering to lower the cost of pet adoptions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Humane Society currently has more animals than they usually do at this time of the year.

“During our warmer season, we tend to get an influx of cats as they are reproducing outside because our warmer season was extended this year we didn’t have our first freeze until a couple of weeks ago so we have a lot of cats and a lot of dogs that need homes as well,” says Humane Society Event Coordinator Courtney Stegenga.

In an effort to find more animals a home the shelter is partnering with Lloyd Companies to lower the prices of pet adoption fees in Sioux Falls.

With the holidays right around the corner and an overabundance of animals at the humane society now is the best time to get a new pet.

“With the holidays coming up they are seeing a little more of an abundance of the cats and dogs in the shelter right now so we as Lloyd companies having a pet-friendly community partnered up with them so you can bring furry animals home for the holidays,” says Lloyd Regional Sales Manager Donya Hoscheid.

The discounted price for adoptions runs from November 7-20:

Puppies: $150 instead of $200

Dogs older than a year: $45 instead of $95

Cats: $5 instead of $25

Small animals: Free instead of $5-20.

With colder weather on the way now is a great time to get a furry companion

“It’s a great time with winter coming up with holiday season you can give it as a gift if someone is looking for a puppy or a dog or cat it’ll keep you warm during the wintertime,” says Lloyd Property Manager Abby Johnson.

All available animals are listed on the humane society website at www.sfhumanesociety.com

