Sioux Falls Police: 70-year-old victim of stabbing that led to standoff, officer-involved shooting dies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 70-year-old victim in a multi-victim stabbing that led to a standoff and an officer-involved shooting in October, died from his injuries, Sioux Falls Police say.

70-year-old James Robert McCord died from his injuries Tuesday at a hospital in Sioux Falls. Police say the death has been ruled a homicide.

Police say the incident began when two adults and a child showed up at Sanford Hospital with stabbing injuries on the morning of Oct. 28. Police say a 6-year-old victim and McCord suffered life-threatening injuries. The 6-year-old’s 33-year-old mother was also injured. The 6-year-old was reportedly recovering following the stabbing.

Officers responded to the crime scene at a Sioux Falls home on Garfield Avenue near 12th Street and found the suspect, 52-year-old Elwood Dwyer Jr., still armed. SWAT and negotiators responded to the scene and opened a dialogue with the suspect. Police say the negotiations lasted for just over an hour.

Dwyer eventually confronted authorities and was shot and killed, police say.

Through the preliminary investigation, police say no illegal drugs or alcohol were found in the residence. Police say a domestic incident occurred sometime before the stabbings.

Sioux Falls Police Chief John Thum says a Sioux Falls Police officer and a Minnehaha County Sheriff’s deputy were placed on administrative leave, per standard policy.

The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating the stabbing at the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is handling the officer-involved shooting investigation.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.