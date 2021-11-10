South Dakota bus service sees growing court claims from clients

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Many satisfied customers through the years but when a change of ownership and the pandemic took hold, complaints began to mount. The Dakota News Now I-Team took a deeper look at Prairie Coach and those looking for a refund.

After years of putting aside $100 per paycheck, Wayne and Mary Wilhelmi saved up $8,000 for a trip in the fall of 2020 with Prairie Coach Trailways.

“I was thinking it’d be really nice to go and see the fall foliage in the Northeast States and the United States,” said Wayne.

After they booked, the pandemic swept through. The trip was eventually canceled. Wayne says they received a promise.

“They would contact us and make arrangements to credit our credit card,” said Wayne.

The Wilhelmi’s say they didn’t receive a credit. Every attempt to get in touch was unsuccessful.

“I went down to small claims court, so it was in our favor,” said Wayne.

They won by default when the representative named in the papers did not appear. That’s when they received bad news.

“The sheriff’s department said that it doesn’t look good,” said Wayne.

The sheriff’s department said there were no funds in any accounts related to Prairie Coach Trailways to withdraw the money.

Another couple, Craig and Selena Unterbrunner filed with small claims court against Prairie Coach Trailways, and the person they believed to be responsible.

The owner of Prairie Coach died in March of this year, so the Unterbrunner’s named the owner’s spouse.

“He stated that Prairie Coach is out of business and he was an employee,” said Selena.

The judge did not award their claim due to the alleged owner’s comments but the Unterbrunners have filed again with new paperwork.

“And we have submitted that to the judge with evidence that we have found that he’s owner, president, principal of the business,” said Selena.

We contacted the man named in the clerk of courts records along with the name Prairie Coach Trailways. He said he was not the owner, but an employee. He said to contact his lawyer. After several attempts to talk again to him and his lawyer, for a week, we received no response.

The Unterbrunners say they gave their money in good faith.

“And now, we are all, all out this money,” said Selena.

The Attorney General’s consumer protection division has received 49 complaints in the last five years regarding Prairie Coach Trailways. They do not release the findings of their investigations. Director Jody Gillaspie says there are guidelines to follow in any investigation.

“We have to look at what the statute requires of us and the first component of that is that they knowingly set out to deceive the consumer. Sometimes that’s a harder burden of proof than it sounds,” said Gillaspie.

“We’d like to see this company, stepping up to the plate, apologizing, and giving these people the money back,” said Selena.

Through the frustration, there is an insight to share with you.

“Contact the Better Business Bureau,” said Selena.

Buy travel insurance.

“Make sure that it’s offered to you and if it’s not offered to you maybe that is a questionable deal,” said Mary.

“Use the credit card because at least you have a dispute mechanism,” said Gillaspie.

“Research all you can and don’t get in the same spot we did,” said Wayne.

The Wilhelmi’s say friends and family had highly recommended Prairie Coach Trailways but didn’t realize the company had been sold since those positive travel experiences.

In the small claims court documents, there are nine judgments against Prairie Coach Trailways. There are also nine pending cases and three that have been dismissed. Some of the judgments and pending cases also include the spouse of the deceased owner and the parent company name Shade It LLC.

