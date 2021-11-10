Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota House hiring lawyer to guide AG impeachment

South Dakota lawmakers convened on Nov. 11 for a special legislative session to begin the...
South Dakota lawmakers convened on Nov. 11 for a special legislative session to begin the formal process of investigating and considering the impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota lawmakers weighing impeachment of the state’s attorney general will start their investigation by hiring legal counsel to guide their probe.

The House’s investigative committee met for the first time as they delve into Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s conduct surrounding a fatal car crash last year. The House’s investigation is expected to take months as they look into the crash investigation.

During their first meeting, lawmakers reviewed state law on impeachment. But they held off on any further action until they could hire an attorney.

